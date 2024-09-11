Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Musical Magic: 5 Songs that are a balm to our hearts

DH Web Desk
Aayat from Bajirao Mastani
The way SLB has captured the essence of love in 'Aayat' from Bajirao Mastani is truly beyond words. Sung by Arijit Singh, with Qawwali vocals provided by Mujtaba Aziz Naza, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi, and Farhan Sabri, the song finds a special place in our hearts.
Credit: Bhansali Productions
Laal Ishq from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
'Laal Ishq', a heartfelt love ballad beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, enchants listeners with its soothing melody. The song’s music, perfectly aligned with the film's portrayal of eternal love, is sure to make anyone fall for its charm.
Credit: Bhansali Productions
Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Kalpana Gandharva’s 'Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye' perfectly reflects the journey of love, with its soothing melody enchanting listeners. The song lingers in our minds well beyond its final note.
Credit: Bhansali Productions
Morey Piya from Devdas
Jaspinder Narula and Shreya Ghoshal bring 'Morey Piya' to life with their distinct voices. SLB perfectly conveys the passion of love and friendship, with the music allowing us to experience a wide range of emotions.
Credit: Mega Bollywood
Udi from Guzaarish
Sung by the ever-talented Sunidhi Chauhan, 'Udi' is a vibrant composition that brings us immense joy and encourages us to live fully in the present. SLB beautifully expresses the spirit of life through its dynamic melodies.
Credit: Bhansali Productions