Top 5 musicians shaping the future of Indian classical music

Aishwarya Srinivas: Hailed as the honey voice of Indian classical music, Aishwarya is a torchbearer of the musical legacy of legendary musician Padma Vibhushan D K Pattammal. Having been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, she is one of the most inspiring classical musicians. Her commitment to promoting Indian classical music has made her a shining star in the world of classical music.
Ambi Subramaniam: Born into a family of musicians, Ambi was taught to play violin at a very young age by his father, the violin maestro L Subramaniam. Ambi's music is a unique blend of traditional Indian classical music and Western classical music. He also has several compositions to his credit that often reflect his Indian heritage and are influenced by the rich cultural traditions of his homeland.
Nirali Karthik: Nirali has been a pioneer in putting forth Hindustani classical music to a vast online audience by posting videos on YouTube and has a dedicated viewership of music lovers across the globe. Her collaborative initiatives with world musicians through Maati Baani have garnered widespread appreciation and her work has taken Indian classical music to hitherto unexplored regions.
Kaushiki Chakraborty: An accomplished Indian classical singer, Kaushiki has made a significant impact on the music industry with her exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for music. Daughter of veteran musicians Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty and Chandana Chakrborty, Kaushiki went on to hone her skills at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy. Her seamless renditions of a wide variety of genres have earned her a unique place in the world of Indian classical music.
Ronkini Gupta: Hailing from Jamshedpur, Ronkini is a Sangeet Visharad from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in Hindustani classical. Apart from being featured on Kappa TV and Coke Studio, she has been nominated for Filmfare awards twice and is an acclaimed classical singer who wows audiences with her vocals.
