Valentine's Day 2024: 10 Chart-topping romantic songs to add to your playlist

DH Web Desk
'Chaleya' from Jawan
Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, this song has a serene melody that perfectly complements its romantic lyrics.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
'Heeriye' by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal
This romantic track, sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, has a mesmerizing melody that is sure to soothe senses.
Credit: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
'O Maahi' from Dunki
This soulful ballad sung by Arijit Singh has become an anthem for love and longing.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
'Tum Kya Mile' from Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani
Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, this song captures the essence of romance beautifully.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
'Satranga' from Animal
Crooned by Arijit Singh, this song is a soulful expression of love.
Credit: Instagram/@animalthefilm
'Lover (Remix)' by Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes
Released in November 2019, the song is a special release celebrating Taylor Swift's album Lover and solidifies the friendship and mutual admiration between Swift and Mendes.
Credit: Special Arrangement
'Standing Next to You' by Jung Kook
This song is a heartfelt track that conveys feelings of support, comfort, and companionship, expressing the sentiment of always being there for someone you care about.
Credit: IMDb
'Apa Fer Milaange' by Savi Kalhon
Sung by Savi Kalhon, this song is a soulful expression of love.
Credit: Instagram/@saviikahlon
'Anbenum' from Leo
Sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Lothika, this song has a soothing melody that tugs at the heartstrings.
Credit: Instagram/@trishakrishnan
'Kinni Kinni' (Ghost) by Diljit Dosanjh
Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, this song has a hauntingly beautiful melody that lingers in your mind.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh