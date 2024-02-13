Valentine's Day 2024: 10 Chart-topping romantic songs to add to your playlist

DH Web Desk

'Chaleya' from Jawan

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, this song has a serene melody that perfectly complements its romantic lyrics.

|

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

'Heeriye' by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal

This romantic track, sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, has a mesmerizing melody that is sure to soothe senses.

|

Credit: Instagram/@dqsalmaan

'O Maahi' from Dunki

This soulful ballad sung by Arijit Singh has become an anthem for love and longing.

|

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

'Tum Kya Mile' from Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, this song captures the essence of romance beautifully.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh

'Satranga' from Animal

Crooned by Arijit Singh, this song is a soulful expression of love.

|

Credit: Instagram/@animalthefilm

'Lover (Remix)' by Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes

Released in November 2019, the song is a special release celebrating Taylor Swift's album Lover and solidifies the friendship and mutual admiration between Swift and Mendes.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

'Standing Next to You' by Jung Kook

This song is a heartfelt track that conveys feelings of support, comfort, and companionship, expressing the sentiment of always being there for someone you care about.

|

Credit: IMDb

'Apa Fer Milaange' by Savi Kalhon

Sung by Savi Kalhon, this song is a soulful expression of love.

|

Credit: Instagram/@saviikahlon

'Anbenum' from Leo

Sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Lothika, this song has a soothing melody that tugs at the heartstrings.

|

Credit: Instagram/@trishakrishnan

'Kinni Kinni' (Ghost) by Diljit Dosanjh

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, this song has a hauntingly beautiful melody that lingers in your mind.

|

Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh