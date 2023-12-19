5 best exercises for lower back pain

DH Web Desk
Bridge Pose: This posture targets the muscles in the back which helps strengthen and tone the muscles. This pose also helps in gaining better posture by strengthening the muscles that support the spine.
Credit: Pexels
Cat-Cow Stretch: This pose releases tension from the upper back and neck allowing the body to relieve stress.
Credit: Pexels
Cow Face Pose: This deep stretch exercise is for the shoulders, chest, hips, and thighs as this helps in improving flexibility and relieving tension.
Credit: Pexels
Dhanurasana: This yoga pose stretches and strengthens the core and abdominal muscles. Performing this yoga also enhances blood circulation, adjusts hunched back and helps in regaining perfect body posture.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Downward-Facing Dog: This pose helps in stretching the complete body and gives instant relief from the neck and back.
Credit: Pexels