5 foods that boost the immune system

DH Web Desk
Citrus Fruits: Fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and limes are rich in vitamin C and are best for fighting infections. Vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells and is well-known for its immune-boosting properties.
Berries: Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, are packed with antioxidants which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and contribute to a healthy immune system.
Garlic: Garlic contains compounds like allicin, which have been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral properties. Adding garlic in your diet can help support your immune system and may help reduce the severity and duration of colds.
Yogurt: Probiotics, found in yogurt and other fermented foods, support the health of the gut microbiome. Probiotics are good bacteria that help to promote a healthy gut and immune system.
Green Leafy Vegetables: Green vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and folate. These nutrients play a role in supporting the immune function. Spinach, in particular, is a good source of antioxidants.
