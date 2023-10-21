5 morning habits to make your day productive

DH Web Desk
Be a morning person, try and wake up early as it gives an ample time to plan your day. It not only allows you to enjoy the peacefulness of the morning, but also a good and confidant start the day.
Drink a glass of water to help your body rehydrate. After a long hour sleep body gets dehydrated. With a glass of water, you can kickstart your metabolism and improve alertness.
Engaging in some form of physical activity, whether it's a quick workout, yoga, or a morning walk, can boost your energy, enhance your mood, and improve your overall health.
Meditation in morning can help in reducing stress and enhance focus. A good 10-20 minute meditation will set a positive tone for the day.
A productive day starts with healthy meal. Start your day by having nutrition rich breakfast for your mind and body.
