7 Fruits that will give you glowing skin

Orange

High in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis and helps in skin regeneration.

Papaya

Contains enzymes like papain that exfoliate the skin, promoting a smoother complexion.

Watermelon

Hydrating, contains lycopene, which protects the skin from sun damage.

Bananas

Contain vitamins A, B, and E, promoting skin elasticity and hydration.

Pineapple

Contains enzymes like bromelain that aid in skin exfoliation and renewal.

Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries)

Rich in antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and promote collagen production.

Pomegranate

Rich in antioxidants that can help protect the skin from damage and inflammation.

