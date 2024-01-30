7 Fruits that will give you glowing skin

DH Web Desk
Orange
High in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis and helps in skin regeneration.
Papaya
Contains enzymes like papain that exfoliate the skin, promoting a smoother complexion.
Watermelon
Hydrating, contains lycopene, which protects the skin from sun damage.
Bananas
Contain vitamins A, B, and E, promoting skin elasticity and hydration.
Pineapple
Contains enzymes like bromelain that aid in skin exfoliation and renewal.
Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries)
Rich in antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress and promote collagen production.
Pomegranate
Rich in antioxidants that can help protect the skin from damage and inflammation.
