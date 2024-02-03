5 lifestyle habits to stay safe from cervical cancer

DH Web Desk
Quit Smoking
Smoking can cause many prominent health issues and can be a significant factor behind cervical cancer. Quitting smoking can help maintain one's overall health.
Fit Body
Maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly can contribute to lowering the risk of cervical cancer.
Healthy Diet
Adding lots of fruits, vegetables into you daily diet will bring in healthy results. It is best to avoid processed and junk foods to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Precautions against STD
Maintaining safe sexual practices can help prevent cervical cancer. Use of protection can reduce the risk of HPV transmission.
Regular Checkups
A routine Pap test will help to detect cervical cancer at an early stage. Additionally, HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccines can also help prevent cervical cancer.
