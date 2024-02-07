Monkey fever: All you need to about viral fever that killed 2 in Karnataka

DH Web Desk
Transmission
KFDV is transmitted primarily through the bite of infected ticks. These ticks often reside in forested areas and can transmit the virus to both monkeys and humans.
Credit: PTI
Symptoms
The disease typically manifests with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding tendencies. Extreme cases can lead to complications such as haemorrhage, neurological symptoms, and organ failure.
Credit: Pexels
Prevention
Preventive measures for KFDV include avoiding tick-infested areas, wearing protective clothing (long sleeves, pants, etc.) when venturing into forests, and using insect repellents containing DEET.
Credit: Pexels
Treatment
There is no specific antiviral treatment for KFD, and management primarily involves supportive care to alleviate symptoms and prevent complications. Patients with severe cases may require hospitalisation for close monitoring and medical intervention.
Credit: Reuters
Surveillance and Control
Public health authorities conduct surveillance and control measures in endemic areas to monitor identify cases and implement preventive measures such as tick control measures and community education.
Credit: PTI