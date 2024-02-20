Walk for good health: Five amazing benefits of morning walk

DH Web Desk
Kickstart your day with a walk as it helps boost metabolism. A quick 30 minute walk will help you burn calories more efficiently throughout the day.
Regular morning walks can strengthen your immune system by reducing inflammation and supporting the production of immune cells. This can help your body defend better against infections and illnesses, keeping you healthier in the long run.
Morning walks can elevate your mood by releasing endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. The fresh air and peaceful environment in the morning can also reduce stress and anxiety, promoting a positive mindset for the day ahead.
Morning exposure to natural light helps regulate your circadian rhythm, signalling to your body that it's time to wake up. This can improve sleep quality by synchronising your internal clock and promoting a more restful night's sleep.
Walking is a low-impact aerobic exercise that can improve cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and circulation. Over time, regular morning walks can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and decrease the risk of heart disease and stroke.
