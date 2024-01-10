Yoga for Lungs: Five best asanas to improve lungs capacity

DH Web Desk

Pranayam

Deep breathing exercises are fundamental for improving lung capacity and practicing Pranayama will help strengthen the respiratory muscles.

Tadasana

This pose helps in opening up the chest and improving overall posture, allowing for better lung function.

Marjariasana

Also known as cow pose, this asana helps in expanding and contracting the chest, improving respiratory function.

Sukhasana

Focus on deep and controlled breathing, allowing your lungs to fully expand and contract.

Setu Bandhasana

This pose helps in opening up of the chest and helps increase breath awareness.

