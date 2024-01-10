Yoga for Lungs: Five best asanas to improve lungs capacity

DH Web Desk
Pranayam
Deep breathing exercises are fundamental for improving lung capacity and practicing Pranayama will help strengthen the respiratory muscles.
Credit: Pexels
Tadasana
This pose helps in opening up the chest and improving overall posture, allowing for better lung function.
Credit: Pexels
Marjariasana
Also known as cow pose, this asana helps in expanding and contracting the chest, improving respiratory function.
Credit: Pexels
Sukhasana
Focus on deep and controlled breathing, allowing your lungs to fully expand and contract.
Credit: Pexels
Setu Bandhasana
This pose helps in opening up of the chest and helps increase breath awareness.
Credit: Pexels