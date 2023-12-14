10 recipes Indians searched the most in 2023

DH Web Desk
Rank 10| Rava Ladoo, also known as Suji Ladoo, is a popular Indian sweet and is made from semolina, ghee, sugar and flavoured with cardamom.
Credit: Instagram/@tableforfivedubai
Rank 09| Kolukattai, also known as Modak in India, is a traditional South Indian sweet dumpling made during festivals.
Credit: Instagram/@bittyclicks
Rank 08| Ugadi Pachadi is a special dish prepared to celebrate the festival of Ugadi. This dish is a symbolic and unique mixture that represents the various flavours of life.
Credit: Instagram/@dasari_shiva_patel
Rank 07| Thiruvathirai Kali is a traditional sweet dish made during the festival Thiruvathirai. It is a rice pudding made with raw rice, jaggery, moong dal and ghee.
Credit: Instagram/@masterchefmom
Rank 06| Karanji, also known as Gujiya, is a popular sweet deep-fried dumpling. It is prepared with a crispy outer layer of dough filled with a sweet mixture usually made with coconut, jaggery, and nuts.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 05| Dhaniya Panjiri is a nutritious dish prepared with coriander powder, whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits. It is often associated with religious and postpartum traditions and is believed to have health benefits.
Credit: Instagram/@whiskaffair
Rank 04| Hakusai is a Japanese term referring to Chinese cabbage or Napa cabbage. The salted and pickled cabbage can be enjoyed as a side dish.
Credit: Instagram/@gkgkmgmg
Rank 03| Panchamrit is a holy mix used as an offering to god. The term 'Panchamrit' literally translates to 'five nectars'. It is made by combining five key ingredients, each symbolising different qualities, and is commonly used during pujas.
Credit: Instagram/@corner_to_discover
Rank 02| Sex on the Beach is a popular cocktail known for its tropical and fruity flavours.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 01| Mango pickle is a popular and flavourful condiment in Indian cuisine. There are various regional variations of mango pickles, and they can be sweet, sour, or spicy.
Credit: Instagram/@food_fanatic_me