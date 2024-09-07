11-day long Ganeshotsav celebrations commence today

DH Web Desk
Devotees cover an idol of Lord Ganesh before carrying it to the pandal on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Karad.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees offer prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple on the eve of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Jaipur.
Credit: PTI Photo
Idols of Lord Ganesh being displayed for sale at a market on the eve of Vinayaka Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi) festival, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees light earthen lamps as part of Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ganesh Mandir, in Latashil of Guwahati.
Credit: PTI Photo
A devotee prepares ‘Rangoli’ in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha at a pandal on the eve of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees carry a Lord Ganesha idol for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chikmagalur.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha to pandal during a procession on the eve of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Nagpur.
Credit: PTI Photo
A woman artist gives final touch to a clay idol of Lord Ganesh, being displayed for sale, on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo