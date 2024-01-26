11 interesting facts about Republic Day one should know

Date of celebration

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to honour the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect, in 1950.

Venue

The main Republic Day Parade is held at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) to India Gate.

Flag Hoisting

On Republic Day, the President unfurls the  National Flag at Kartavya Path.

Tableaus

Different states, union territories and ministries present thematic tableaux that depict their culture, history, and achievements.

Marching Contingents

The parade features marching contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as paramilitary forces and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

First Female Contingent

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent created history by participating in the Republic Day Parade for the first time in 2019.

President's Bodyguard

The President's Bodyguard, a cavalry regiment, plays a significant role in the parade. Their uniform and horse-mounted drills are a spectacle.

Flypast

The Indian Air Force conducts a flypast with various aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters.

Camel Contingent

The Border Security Force (BSF) showcases a camel contingent, adding a unique and traditional touch to the parade

Martial Bands

Military bands from various regiments and services participate in the parade, adding musical fervour to the event.

Motorcycle Display Team

The daredevil motorcycle display team, often known as the 'Janbaz', performs thrilling stunts on motorcycles during the parade.

