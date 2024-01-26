11 interesting facts about Republic Day one should know

DH Web Desk
Date of celebration
Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to honour the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect, in 1950.
Venue
The main Republic Day Parade is held at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace) to India Gate.
Flag Hoisting
On Republic Day, the President unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path.
Tableaus
Different states, union territories and ministries present thematic tableaux that depict their culture, history, and achievements.
Marching Contingents
The parade features marching contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as paramilitary forces and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).
First Female Contingent
The all-women Assam Rifles contingent created history by participating in the Republic Day Parade for the first time in 2019.
President's Bodyguard
The President's Bodyguard, a cavalry regiment, plays a significant role in the parade. Their uniform and horse-mounted drills are a spectacle.
Flypast
The Indian Air Force conducts a flypast with various aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters.
Camel Contingent
The Border Security Force (BSF) showcases a camel contingent, adding a unique and traditional touch to the parade
Martial Bands
Military bands from various regiments and services participate in the parade, adding musical fervour to the event.
Motorcycle Display Team
The daredevil motorcycle display team, often known as the 'Janbaz', performs thrilling stunts on motorcycles during the parade.
