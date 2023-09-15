14 journalists boycotted by I.N.D.I.A bloc | A list

DH Web Desk
Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of news channel Aaj Tak and host of the show Black & White (B&W).
Group Editor of Politics at Times Network, Navika Kumar, is also on the list.
Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network.
Prachi Parashar, a news anchor with Indian TV.
Amish Devgan, a senior journalist and news anchor, currently working as the Managing Editor of News18 India news channel.
Well-known anchor and senior journalist Rubika Liyaquat, who is the Vice President of Bharat 24 News channel.
Aman Chopra of CNN-News18.
Aaj Tak News anchor Chitra Tripathi.
Managing Editor, Special Projects and senior anchor at CNN-News18 news, Anand Narasimhan also faces the heat.
Aditi Tyagi, the Group Executive Editor of Bharat Express.
Gaurav Sawant, Senior Executive Editor of India Today news channel.
Editor and anchor Ashok Shrivastav of DD News.
News anchor and journalist Sushant Sinha of Times Now Navbharat.
Shiv Aroor, Editor and anchor at India Today, rounds off the list of 14 journalists blocked by the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s working group.
