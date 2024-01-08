5 beautiful islands in India to visit instead of Maldives

DH Web Desk

Lakshadweep

Situated in the Arabian Sea, this Island is famous for its similarities with the Maldives. With its turquoise lagoons, coral atolls, and secluded beaches, this less-explored island is perfect for those seeking a peaceful beach getaway.

Credit: Pexels

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located in the Bay of Bengal, this another Indian archipelago boast pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant coral reefs.

Credit: Instagram/@patiilll

Divar Island, Goa

Known for its scenic beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture, Divar Island offers a peaceful escape from the bustling beaches and lively markets that Goa is often associated with.

Credit: Instagram/@goatourism

St. Mary's Islands a.k.a Coconut Island

Located in the coast of Malpe in Udupi, Karnataka, a set of four small islands in the Arabian Sea is famous for its pristine white-sand beaches with crystal-clear turquoise waters.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Majuli, Assam

The world's largest river island is located in the Brahmaputra River and famous for its vibrant culture, serene landscapes.

Credit: X/@idipluranjan