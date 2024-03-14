8 Mumbai stations having British-era names renamed by Maharashtra govt; See the list

DH Web Desk

Mumbai Central station will be renamed as Nana 'Jagannath Shankarsheth station'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Charni Road station is proposed to be renamed as 'Girgaon'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Cotton Green station has got the name 'Kalachowki'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Curry Road will be renamed as 'Lalbaug'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Dockyard Road station has been considered as 'Mazgaon'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kings Circle station will be called 'Tirthankar Parshwanath'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Marine Lines is proposed to be renamed as 'Mumbadevi'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Sandhurst Road station will be now called 'Dongri'.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement