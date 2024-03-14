8 Mumbai stations having British-era names renamed by Maharashtra govt; See the list

DH Web Desk
Mumbai Central station will be renamed as Nana 'Jagannath Shankarsheth station'.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Charni Road station is proposed to be renamed as 'Girgaon'.
Cotton Green station has got the name 'Kalachowki'.
Curry Road will be renamed as 'Lalbaug'.
Dockyard Road station has been considered as 'Mazgaon'.
Kings Circle station will be called 'Tirthankar Parshwanath'.
Marine Lines is proposed to be renamed as 'Mumbadevi'.
Sandhurst Road station will be now called 'Dongri'.
