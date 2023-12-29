9 states with the highest JN.1 Covid-19 variant cases

DH Web Desk

Delhi has only one case so far and is the ninth state to record JN.1 Covid-19 case. 

|

Credit: PTI

With two cases, Telangana ranks eighth on the list.

|

Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu which is reeling under heavy rains has four JN.1 Covid-19 variant cases and ranks seventh on the list.

|

Credit: PTI

Sixth is Rajasthan with five JN.1 Covid-19 cases.

|

Credit: PTI

Maharashtra has detected seven cases so far and stands fifth on the list.

|

Credit: PTI

With eight cases, Karnataka is the fourth state with the highest number of JN.1 Covid-19 variant cases.

|

Credit: PTI

Third on the list is Goa with 18 cases.

|

Credit: Reuters

Second on the list is Gujarat with 78 JN.1 Covid-19 cases.

|

Credit: PTI

Kerala tops the list with 78 JN.1 Covid-19 cases.

|

Credit: PTI