A look into Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding decor in Jamnagar

DH Web Desk
The Ambanis are known for their attention to detail when it comes to organising events, and the pre-wedding festivities of his younger son Anant was nothing short of a dream.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani transformed the pre-wedding venue in Jamnagar into a visual spectacle with fresh imported flowers and larger-than-life installations.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
From breathtaking floral arrangements to meticulously crafted centerpieces, every detail contributes to creating an ambiance that reflects the couple's unique style and vision.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
From the entry gates to the interiors, the entire venue is covered from pillar to post in vibrant flowers.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
The interiors were clearly designed to create a surreal feeling.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
One of the major attraction mammoth crystal chandeliers.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
The intricate designs transformed venues into enchanting wonderlands.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
From classic roses to exotic orchids, the arena was nothing less than a fairyland.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
With tree and animal prints, the pre-wedding decor transported guests to a world of fantasy.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
Every theme presented endless possibilities for creative expression.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
Intricate props, elaborate backdrops, and thematic elements seamlessly blend to create immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression on guests.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05