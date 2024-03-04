A look into Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding decor in Jamnagar

The Ambanis are known for their attention to detail when it comes to organising events, and the pre-wedding festivities of his younger son Anant was nothing short of a dream.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani transformed the pre-wedding venue in Jamnagar into a visual spectacle with fresh imported flowers and larger-than-life installations.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

From breathtaking floral arrangements to meticulously crafted centerpieces, every detail contributes to creating an ambiance that reflects the couple's unique style and vision.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

From the entry gates to the interiors, the entire venue is covered from pillar to post in vibrant flowers.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

The interiors were clearly designed to create a surreal feeling.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

One of the major attraction mammoth crystal chandeliers.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

The intricate designs transformed venues into enchanting wonderlands.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

From classic roses to exotic orchids, the arena was nothing less than a fairyland.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

With tree and animal prints, the pre-wedding decor transported guests to a world of fantasy.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

Every theme presented endless possibilities for creative expression.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

Intricate props, elaborate backdrops, and thematic elements seamlessly blend to create immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression on guests.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05