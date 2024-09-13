AAP Supporters cheer in pouring rain as Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail

DH Web Desk
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, was released from Tihar jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Credit: PTI
In spite of the heavy rain, large numbers of AAP supporters and workers gathered outside Tihar Jail in large number to give Kejriwal a hero's welcome.
Credit: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made his exit amid vibrant dhol beats, jubilant dancing, and a chorus of pro-Kejriwal slogans.
Credit: PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak and others celebrate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release.
Credit: Aam Aadmi Party
Supporters celebrate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release from the Tihar Jail.
Credit: PTI
Similar scenes of celebration were witnessed outside his residence, where more supporters had gathered to greet their leader.
Credit: PTI
On reaching his residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought blessings from his parents.
Credit: Aam Aadmi Party
Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's deputy, greeted him with a warm hug.
Credit: Aam Aadmi Party
Sanjay Singh, a senior party leader, shared a few pleasantries as well.
Credit: Aam Aadmi Party
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann greeted his Delhi counterpart with a heartfelt hug on his release from Tihar Jail.
Credit: Aam Aadmi Party