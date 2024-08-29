Adani tops Ambani to become richest Indian this year: Hurun List

Mrityunjay Bose

Gautam Adani & family

Gautam Adani & family topped the latest 2024 Hurun India Rich List, which saw a 95 per cent increase in his wealth, bringing their total to Rs 1,161,800 crore.

Credit: PTI Photo

Mukesh Ambani & family

Mukesh Ambani has taken the second top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies is in third place this year with a wealth of Rs 314,000

Credit: X/@SwatiTandon101

Cyrus S Poonawalla & family

Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India holds the fourth position.

Credit: X/@ZulfiqarAhmed69

Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Dilip Shanghvi is fifth on the list

Credit: X/@xuanhaifami