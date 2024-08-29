Adani tops Ambani to become richest Indian this year: Hurun List

Mrityunjay Bose
Gautam Adani & family
Gautam Adani & family topped the latest 2024 Hurun India Rich List, which saw a 95 per cent increase in his wealth, bringing their total to Rs 1,161,800 crore.
Credit: PTI Photo
Mukesh Ambani & family
Mukesh Ambani has taken the second top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore.
Credit: PTI Photo
Shiv Nadar
Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies is in third place this year with a wealth of Rs 314,000
Credit: X/@SwatiTandon101
Cyrus S Poonawalla & family
Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India holds the fourth position.
Credit: X/@ZulfiqarAhmed69
Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Dilip Shanghvi is fifth on the list
Credit: X/@xuanhaifami