Adani tops Ambani to become richest Indian this year: Hurun List

Mrityunjay Bose & DH Web Desk
Gautam Adani & family
Gautam Adani & family topped the latest 2024 Hurun India Rich List, which saw a 95 per cent increase in his wealth, bringing their total to Rs 1,161,800 crore.
Credit: PTI Photo
Mukesh Ambani & family
Mukesh Ambani has taken the second top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore.
Credit: PTI Photo
Shiv Nadar
Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies is in third place this year with a wealth of Rs 3.14 lakhcrores.
Credit: X/@SwatiTandon101
Cyrus S Poonawalla & family
Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India holds the fourth position with a net worth of Rs 2.89 lakh crore.
Credit: X/@ZulfiqarAhmed69
Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Dilip Shanghvi is fifth on the list with a net worth of Rs 2.50 lakh crore
Credit: X/@xuanhaifami
Kumar Mangalam Birla & family come sixth. Net worth: Rs 2.35 lakh crore.
Credit: PTI Photo
Gopichand Hinduja & family are seventh with a net worth of Rs 1.92 lakh crore.
Credit: X/@whitenigerian
Radhakishan Damani & family are eighth with a net worth of Rs 1.909 lakh crore
Azim Premji & family are ninth. Net worth: Rs 1.907 lakh crore.
Credit: wipro.com
Niraj Bajaj& family wrap up the top 10 list with a net worth of Rs 1.62 lakh crore.
Credit: X/@_bajaj_auto_ltd