Adani tops Ambani to become richest Indian this year: Hurun List

Mrityunjay Bose & DH Web Desk

Gautam Adani & family

Gautam Adani & family topped the latest 2024 Hurun India Rich List, which saw a 95 per cent increase in his wealth, bringing their total to Rs 1,161,800 crore.

Mukesh Ambani & family

Mukesh Ambani has taken the second top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a wealth of Rs 1,014,700 crore.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies is in third place this year with a wealth of Rs 3.14 lakhcrores.

Cyrus S Poonawalla & family

Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla & family of Serum Institute of India holds the fourth position with a net worth of Rs 2.89 lakh crore.

Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Dilip Shanghvi is fifth on the list with a net worth of Rs 2.50 lakh crore

Kumar Mangalam Birla & family come sixth. Net worth: Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

Gopichand Hinduja & family are seventh with a net worth of Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

Radhakishan Damani & family are eighth with a net worth of Rs 1.909 lakh crore

Azim Premji & family are ninth. Net worth: Rs 1.907 lakh crore.

Niraj Bajaj& family wrap up the top 10 list with a net worth of Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

