Adar Poonawalla to buy London's Most expensive house, Mayfair Mansion

DH Web Desk
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has reportedly signed a deal to buy Mayfair mansion, the most expensive house to be sold in London in 2023.
Credit: Instagram/@adarpoonawalla
Located near Hyde Park in London, this 25,000 sq ft luxurious mansion has been purchased for a whopping £138 million (Rs. 1446 crore approx.)
Credit: Wiki Commons
Reportedly, late Polish businessman Jan Kulczyk’s daughter Dominika Kulczyk will hand over the property to Poonawalla.
Credit: PTI
The property will be acquired by Serum Life Sciences, a British subsidiary of the Serum Institute of India.
Credit: PTI
A person close to Serum Life Sciences has informed that the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) will acquire Aberconway House to “serve as a base for the company and family when they are in the UK”. Poonawalla has no plans to move to London permanently.
Credit: DH Pool Photo