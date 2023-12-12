Adar Poonawalla to buy London's Most expensive house, Mayfair Mansion

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has reportedly signed a deal to buy Mayfair mansion, the most expensive house to be sold in London in 2023.

Located near Hyde Park in London, this 25,000 sq ft luxurious mansion has been purchased for a whopping £138 million (Rs. 1446 crore approx.)

Reportedly, late Polish businessman Jan Kulczyk’s daughter Dominika Kulczyk will hand over the property to Poonawalla.

The property will be acquired by Serum Life Sciences, a British subsidiary of the Serum Institute of India.

A person close to Serum Life Sciences has informed that the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) will acquire Aberconway House to “serve as a base for the company and family when they are in the UK”. Poonawalla has no plans to move to London permanently.

