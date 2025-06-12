Ahmedabad Plane Crash: First visuals from the crash site reveal devastation

DH Web Desk
An Air India flight with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, according to the airline.
According to the college dean, Minakshi Parikh, the plane collided with a medical college campus, crashing into a cafeteria filled with students. At least five students were confirmed dead.
According to Air India, Flight 171 took off from Ahmedabad at approximately 1:40 p.m. Thursday, bound for London Gatwick.
Those injured in the crash were being rushed to medical facilities.
Debris of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
Debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad.
