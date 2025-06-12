Ahmedabad Plane Crash: First visuals from the crash site reveal devastation

DH Web Desk

An Air India flight with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, according to the airline.

Credit: PTI

According to the college dean, Minakshi Parikh, the plane collided with a medical college campus, crashing into a cafeteria filled with students. At least five students were confirmed dead.

Credit: PTI

According to Air India, Flight 171 took off from Ahmedabad at approximately 1:40 p.m. Thursday, bound for London Gatwick.

Credit: PTI

Those injured in the crash were being rushed to medical facilities.

Credit: PTI

Debris of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Credit: PTI

Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Credit: PTI

Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Credit: PTI

Debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI