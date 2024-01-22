Jai Shri Ram: Ambani's Antilia reflects India's fervour ahead of mandir consecration

DH Web Desk
As India gears up for the Ram mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani joined the celebrations by lighting up his home ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai.
Antilia was all decked up with lights, and flowers amidst the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.
The visuals of illuminated Antilia are going viral on social media with several users sharing it widely across the social media platforms.
The decorations also projected an installation reading ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
Decoration at the industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, in Mumbai.
The historic consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22 and Mukesh Ambani will attend the event.
