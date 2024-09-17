Anant Chaturthi 2024: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa as Ganesh Chaturthi festivities end

DH Web Desk
Devotees take part in a procession to immerse a Lord Ganesha idol, in Hyderabad.
Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Marina Beach, in Chennai.
Devotees during immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kanpur.
Devotees arrive at Marina Beach to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai.
An idol of Lord Ganesh being immersed into the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Marina Beach, in Chennai.
Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Hubballi.
A priest riding an elephant to immerse Lord Ganesha idol at Elephant Village, in Jaipur.
Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Marina Beach, in Chennai.
Devotees take part in a procession for immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru.
Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kanyakumari.
Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kanyakumari.
Devotees take part in a procession for immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad.
