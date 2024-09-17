Anant Chaturthi 2024: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa as Ganesh Chaturthi festivities end

Devotees take part in a procession to immerse a Lord Ganesha idol, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Marina Beach, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees during immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kanpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees arrive at Marina Beach to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

An idol of Lord Ganesh being immersed into the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Marina Beach, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Hubballi.

Credit: PTI Photo

A priest riding an elephant to immerse Lord Ganesha idol at Elephant Village, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Marina Beach, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees take part in a procession for immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kanyakumari.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees during immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Kanyakumari.

Credit: PTI Photo

Devotees take part in a procession for immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: PTI Photo