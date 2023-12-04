Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rains pound Chennai, throws life out of gear

DH Web Desk

Heavy showers continue to pound Chennai and its nearby districts under the impact of a cyclonic storm.

Low-lying areas and many residential parts witnessed inundation due to incessant rains.

Civic agency personnel were seen clearing the stagnant water.

Under the impact of cyclonic storm Michaung, several districts in Tamil Nadu have been receiving widespread rains since Sunday evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore are seen taking stock of precautionary measures.

Commuters ride a scooty during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.

