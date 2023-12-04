Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rains pound Chennai, throws life out of gear

DH Web Desk
Heavy showers continue to pound Chennai and its nearby districts under the impact of a cyclonic storm.
Credit: PTI
Low-lying areas and many residential parts witnessed inundation due to incessant rains.
Credit: PTI
Civic agency personnel were seen clearing the stagnant water.
Credit: PTI
Under the impact of cyclonic storm Michaung, several districts in Tamil Nadu have been receiving widespread rains since Sunday evening.
Credit: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore are seen taking stock of precautionary measures.
Credit: PTI
Commuters ride a scooty during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI