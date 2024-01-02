Arun Yogiraj: All you need to know about the Karnataka sculptor who carved Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

DH Web Desk
Arun Yogiraj is one of the most famous sculptors in India and has been the pillar of several projects.
He also boasts a good following on social media. Arun's Instagram page has over 30 thousand followers where he shares his artwork.
Arun belongs to a family that has over five generations of sculptors.
Many of his projects went viral on social media, and netizens lauded his effort for sculpting such an amazing art work.
Arun's father Yogiraj is also a talented sculptor and has been part of several high-level projects.
His grandfather, B Basavanna Shilpi was one of the biggest sculptors in India. Few months back, Arun had shared a picture of his grandfather posing alongside the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Arun's proud artwork also involves a beautiful stone statue of Maharaja Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar-IV.
Arun’s work, the 280-ton black granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, was installed near India Gate in New Delhi in October 2022.
One can find bronze sculptures made by Arun at the Mysore railway station even today.
