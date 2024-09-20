Arvind Kejriwal leads AAP's campaign in Haryana; See Pictures

DH Web Desk
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd during a roadshow at Jagadhari constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana.
Credit: AAP
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd during a roadshow at Jagadhari constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana.
Credit: AAP
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of party candidate Adarsh Pal ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, at Jagadhari constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana.
Credit: AAP