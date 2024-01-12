Atal Setu: Key features to know about the longest sea bridge in India

DH Web Desk
Touted as India's longest sea bridge, The Atal Setu is a 21.8 km-long six-lane bridge in in Mumbai.
The bridge has 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 k on land.
Built at a cost of about Rs 17, 840 crore, Atal Setu is also the longest sea bridge in the country.
The bridge was reportedly built using 1,77,903 metric tonnes of steel along with 5,04,253 metric tonnes of cement.
This bridge will also provide faster connectivity to the Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Once a 42-km drive, Atal Setu will also reduce the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai commute to 20 minutes.
It will also cut down the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India.
