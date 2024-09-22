Atishi becomes youngest CM of India at present: Check who else is on the list

DH Web Desk
Atishi was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister along with five ministers in a low-key function at the Lieutenant Governor’s office, days after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the top post in a political move aimed at regaining ruling AAP’s perceived sliding fortunes. At the age of 43, Atishi now is the youngest to occupy the CM post.
Let us take a look at the youngest chief ministers of India currently:
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, at 45 is the second youngest CM in India.
Credit: PTI Photo
Conrad K Sangma, the CM of Meghalaya is the third youngest CM at 46.
Credit: PTI Photo
Aged 49, chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren is the fourth youngest CM in India.
Credit: PTI Photo
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, at age 49 is the fifth youngest CM.
Credit: PTI Photo
At 50, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann ranks sixth on the list.
Credit: PTI Photo