Baba Siddique laid to rest: Family and friends bid tearful adieu

DH Web Desk
The mortal remains of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique being taken to Bada Qabrastan for his last rites, at his residence in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui (in white) and others carry the mortal remains of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique as full state honours being given, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Hundreds of well-wishers offer Namaz e Janazah as the mortal remains of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique being taken to Bada Qabrastan for the last rites, outside his residence in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar with party leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique at Cooper Hospital, where the mortal remains of Baba Siddique were brought for postmortem, in Mumbai.
Credit: X/@AjitPawarSpeaks
Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique after paying his last respects, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde leaves after paying his last respects to the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule arrives to pay her last respects to former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also paid his last respects to Baba Siddique.
Credit: PTI
Pooja Bhatt arrives to pay her last respects to former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Actor Sohail Khan and his sister Arpita Khan arrive to pay homage to former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule hugs Pooja Bhatt as they greet each other at Baba Siddique's residence. They came to offer their last respects to the NCP leader, who was shot dead on Saturday by three assailants.
Credit: PTI