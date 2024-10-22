Bengaluru Rains: Kendriya Vihar Apartments flooded; Rescue Ops in full swing

DH Web Desk
Residents with their belongings wait to get rescued as the floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment after heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
A woman being rescued after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
NDRF personnel rescue residents after floodwaters entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
Credit: PTI
NDRF personnel carry an injured boy as they conduct rescue operations after floodwater entered the Kendriya Vihar apartment following heavy rain, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
People being rescued near Kendriya Vihar Apartment after it flooded following heavy rains, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
Residents of Kendriya Vihar apartment carry their belongings as they move to a safe place after rainwater flooded their apartment complex, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
A scooterist wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rain, near Kendriya Vihar apartment in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI