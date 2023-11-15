5 last-minute gifts for your brother this Bhai Dooj

DH Web Desk

Perfumes: A high-quality fragrance can be a delightful and personal gift. Choose a scent that suits your brother's preferences.

|

Credit: DH Photo

Gadgets: One can consider gifting tech gadgets like smart watch, wireless headphones, fitness trackers, or airpods based on your brother's interests.

|

Credit: DH Photo

OTT Subscription: Subscribe your brother to a service he might enjoy, such as a streaming platform.

|

Credit: NYT

Spa or Wellness Package: Treat your brother with a wellness package. It's a great way for him to relax and rejuvenate.

|

Credit: iStock Photo

Wallet: A stylish wallet from his favourite brand can be a fashionable and practical gift.

|

Credit: Pexels