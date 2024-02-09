Bharat Ratna 2024: 5 Notable personalities who will receive India’s highest civilian award this year

DH Web Desk
PV Narasimha Rao
PV Narasimha Rao's bold leadership and visionary policies laid the foundation for India's emergence as a vibrant, market-oriented economy. Beyond his economic legacy, Rao is also credited with playing a crucial role in shaping India's foreign policy, particularly in strengthening diplomatic ties with neighboring countries and navigating the complexities of international relations.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
Chaudhary Charan Singh
Chaudhary Charan Singh is remembered as a champion of the farmers and a stalwart of Indian politics. His advocacy for agrarian reforms and his commitment to serving the interests of the rural populace earned him widespread respect and admiration.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
MS Swaminathan
MS Swaminathan is widely regarded as a visionary leader who has transformed India's agricultural sector and helped improve the lives of millions of people. His advocacy for sustainable and inclusive development continues to inspire policymakers, researchers, and activists around the world, as they work towards building a more equitable and food-secure future for all.
Credit: DH Photo
LK Advani
LK Advani is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Indian politics. He played a pivotal role in shaping the ideological and organizational framework of the BJP and was instrumental in its rise to power in the late 20th century.
Credit: PTI
Karpoori Thakur
Karpoori Thakur is remembered as a promoter of social justice and a tireless advocate for the rights of the oppressed and marginalized sections of society. His emphasis on grassroots empowerment and inclusive development policies earned him widespread respect and admiration, especially among the downtrodden communities of Bihar.
Credit: X/@narendramodi