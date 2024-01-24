Karpoori Thakur: Things to know about 'Jan Nayak' honoured with Bharat Ratna

DH Web Desk
Karpoori Thakur was born to a marginal farmer in Samastipur in Bihar on January 1924.
Thakur began his political activism as a young student. He joined the Quit India movement, during which he was imprisoned and spent several months in jail.
Initially, Thakur worked as a teacher in a village school.
However, he had always been interested in politics and took the political plunge in 1952. He contested elections from the Tajpur constituency as a candidate of the Socialist Party.
The socialist leader rose to prominence in 1967, when the state saw its first non-Congress government headed by Mahamaya Prasad Sinha.
Thakur then became the Deputy Chief Minister and is often remembered for doing away with English as a compulsory subject in schools.
Thakur, popularly known as 'Jan Nayak', served as Chief Minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.
He breathed his last in 1988 and is always remembered for his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.
