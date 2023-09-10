British PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit Akshardham Temple, perform puja

DH Web Desk
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on September 10.
Credit: PTI
Sunak was then greeted by swamis at the temple.
Sunak and his wife Akshata pose with the officials at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.
During his visit, the British PM was given an overview of Swaminarayan Akshardham, a 100-acre spiritual and cultural complex.
Inside the main temple complex, Sunak and his wife paid their respects to the sacred idols and admired the art and architecture.
They spent nearly an hour at the temple.
The couple also offered prayers for world peace, progress and harmony.
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty perform aarti at the Akshardham Temple.
Sunak was seen in trousers and a shirt, while Akshata sported a kurta with palazzo.
Mementos were presented to the couple on their visit to the temple.
