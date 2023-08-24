Chandrayaan-3: 5 Indians with net worth more than ISRO mission

DH Web Desk
Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani. He has net worth of $90.0 billion.
Credit: Reuters
The founder and chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani has a net worth of $57.3 billion which he majorly derives from his group's involvement in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, resources, and logistics.
Credit: Reuters
With a net $32.0 billion, the founder of the Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla hardly bother about the things that he cannot buy.
Credit: DH File Photo
Fourth on the list is Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCL Technologies. He has a net worth of $27.4 billion which is associated with his technology and education-focused ventures.
Credit: Shiv Nadar University
Savitri Jindal & Family comes fifth on the list. Their net worth is approx. $20.7 billion. The Jindal family is associated with the Jindal Group, a conglomerate with interests in steel, power, infrastructure, and other sectors.
Credit: X/@SavitriJindal