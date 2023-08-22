Chandrayaan-3: Ahead of Moon landing, a look at its milestones

DH Web Desk
ISRO successfully performed the first orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on July 15, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
ISRO on July 17 had announced that the spacecraft has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre.
Credit: PTI Photo
On July 18, the third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) was performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.
Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre took place at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on July 25.
Credit: PTI Photo
Chandrayaan-3 entered a crucial phase of the spacecraft's lunar trajectory on July 25 as it completed its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre.
Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the lunar orbit on August 5, 2023.
Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre on August 9, 2023.
Credit: ISRO
On August 14, Chandrayaan-3 conducted an orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 as it moved further close to the surface of Moon.
Credit: ISRO
Lunar bound manoeuvre concluded on August 16 after a successful firing that put Chandrayaan-3 into orbit.
Credit: ISRO
Vikram lander was successfully detached from the spacecraft's propulsion module on August 17, 2023.
Credit: ISRO
On August 18, 2023, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander successfully underwent its first deboosting manoeuvre, confirmed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Credit: ISRO
On August 20, the spacecraft successfully underwent its second round of deboosting where the orbit of the lunar satellite's Lander Module (LM) was reduced.
Credit: ISRO