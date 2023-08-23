Chandrayaan-3: Here's a look at the key components

DH Web Desk
LVM3 Rocket: The largest and heaviest LVM3 rocket is known for its heavylift capabilities and is fondly called as 'fat boy' by the ISRO scientists. Formerly GSLV MkIII, this rocket has successfully completed six missions. Now on its fourth operational flight, LVM3 will play a crucial role in launching the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into a Geo Transfer Orbit.
Credit: PTI
Propulsion Module: The primary task was to carry the Lander Module from launch vehicle injection till lander separation orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.
Credit: ISRO
SHAPE Payload: The SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth) Payload is an experimental payload to study the spectro-polarimetric signatures of the Earth in the near-infrared wavelength range. This will help with future discoveries of smaller planets in reflected light which would allow us to probe into a variety of Exo-planets that would qualify for habitability (or for presence of life).
Credit: ISRO
Lander Module: Along with the SHAPE payload, the Propulsion Module's key function is to carry the Lander Module from launch vehicle injection orbit till lander separation. After landing on the surface of the moon, the lander module consisting payloads will carry out the measurements of thermal properties of the lunar surface and will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.
Credit: ISRO
Rover: After the soft-landing on the moon surface, the rover would come out of the lander module and study the surface of the moon through its payloads to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance understanding of lunar surface.
Credit: ISRO
The rover has a mission life of 1 lunar day (14 Earth days) and it also has another payload Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.
Credit: ISRO