Chandrayaan-3: Prayers held across India for successful Moon landing

DH Web Desk
Locals perform 'Ganga Aarti' for the successful landing of ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' on the lunar surface of Moon, in Varanasi.
Credit: PTI
Earthen lamps are lit in a formation that reads 'Chandrayaan' at Assi Ghat as prayers were offered for ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon's surface, in Varanasi.
Credit: PTI
Priests and people perform prayers for ISRO'ss lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon's surface, at Jagdalpur, in Bastar.
Credit: PTI
Monks offer prayers during a Ganga Aarti for ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's safe landing on the Moon, in Rishikesh.
Credit: PTI
Students of Sudarsan Sand Art Institute create a sand art on ISROs lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 at the beach, in Puri.
Credit: PTI
Mahant of Sri Mankameshwar temple Mahant Devaigya Puri performs 'puja' and 'havan' for the safe landing of Chandrayaan -3, in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI
Arun Haryani, an enthusiast with his body painted in tri-colours reacts as he holds up a model of LVM3 M4 which was used in launching of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the eve of its moon landing, in Ahmedabad.
Credit: Reuters
Students of Ashadeep School hold a banner wishing successful landing of Chandrayaan-3s on Moon's surface, in Surat.
Credit: PTI
Students of Allahabad Central University make a sand sculpture wishing successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, at the Sangam in Prayagraj.
Credit: PTI
Students of Everwin School with their faces painted with moon celebrate the pre-soft landing of Chandrayaan- 3, in Chennai.
Credit: PTI