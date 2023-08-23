ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3: Prayers held across India for successful Moon landing

DH Web Desk

Locals perform 'Ganga Aarti' for the successful landing of ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' on the lunar surface of Moon, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI

Earthen lamps are lit in a formation that reads 'Chandrayaan' at Assi Ghat as prayers were offered for ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon's surface, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI

Priests and people perform prayers for ISRO'ss lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon's surface, at Jagdalpur, in Bastar.

Credit: PTI

Monks offer prayers during a Ganga Aarti for ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's safe landing on the Moon, in Rishikesh.

Credit: PTI

Students of Sudarsan Sand Art Institute create a sand art on ISROs lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 at the beach, in Puri.

Credit: PTI

Mahant of Sri Mankameshwar temple Mahant Devaigya Puri performs 'puja' and 'havan' for the safe landing of Chandrayaan -3, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI

Arun Haryani, an enthusiast with his body painted in tri-colours reacts as he holds up a model of LVM3 M4 which was used in launching of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the eve of its moon landing, in Ahmedabad.

Credit: Reuters

Students of Ashadeep School hold a banner wishing successful landing of Chandrayaan-3s on Moon's surface, in Surat.

Credit: PTI

Students of Allahabad Central University make a sand sculpture wishing successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI

Students of Everwin School with their faces painted with moon celebrate the pre-soft landing of Chandrayaan- 3, in Chennai.

Credit: PTI