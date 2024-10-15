Chennai wakes up to chaos after overnight rainfall

DH Web Desk
After heavy overnight rains hit Chennai and nearby regions, the India Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday that the low pressure area is likely to strengthen soon.
Water logging was seen in several places inconveniencing road users.
Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district has been experiencing intermittent rains.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took stock of the preparations and steps taken by authorities to tackle the situation that may arise in view of the heavy rain predicted by the Met office.
Tree collapse incidents were reported at several areas in Chennai.
The IMD said in a post on 'X' said: "The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 23.30 hours IST of yesterday, the 14th October 2024. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by morning of today, the 15th October."
"Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 2 days".
Visuals showed people making their way through waterlogged roads in Chennai.
Residents park their cars on Velachery flyover as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai.
