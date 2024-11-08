Chhath Puja 2024: 5 types of prasad to try for sun god's blessings

DH Web Desk
Thekua
Thekua, a classic treat of Chhath Puja, is famous for its crunchy and deliciously sweet taste. Crafted from whole wheat flour and jaggery, with hints of coconut and cardamom, it’s a treasured part of the celebration
Credit: Swiggy
Kesar Laddu
Though a lesser-known dish, Kesar Laddu is one of the popular Chhath Puja delicacies, traditionally served as a dry, sweet ball. Crafted from rice flour, sesame seeds, and jaggery, it’s known for its delightful crunch.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kaddu Bhaat
Cooked with tender pumpkin and seasoned with mild spices like cumin, turmeric, and asafoetida, this curry has a delicate sweetness with savoury undertones. Some recipes include jaggery or amchur for a tangy lift. Served with soft, fluffy rice, it’s both nourishing and satisfying.
Credit: Instagram/@appetitelust
Gur Ki Roti
Gur ki Roti is a sweet flatbread crafted from jaggery, whole wheat flour, and ghee, adding a comforting touch to the Chhath meal.
Credit: Instagram/@kidsfoodgram
Rasiyaw
It is a rice kheer sweetened with jaggery instead of sugar. Made with rice, water, and milk, this dessert is a beloved component of the Chhath Puja meal.
Credit: DH Pool Photo