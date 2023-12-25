Christmas 2023: 7 Famous Churches to Visit in India

DH Web Desk
The first episcopalian church in Asia, St. Paul’s Cathedral is situation in Kolkata. Built by the Britishers in an Indo-Gothic style, this church is one of the most visited places during Christmas.
Credit: Instagram/@santu.jana.insta
One of the oldest churches in Northern India, Christ Church, is located in Shimla. This church is widely famous for its spectacular architecture that attracts everyone’s eye.
Credit: Instagram/@outdoors_himachal
Se Cathedral is the largest church in Asia and is one of the top tourist attractions in Goa. This place is known for its impressive interiors, the mosaic work and the Golden Bell.
Credit: Instagram/@igor_esquire
One of the most beautiful churches in Southern part of India, Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health Vailankanni, is perfectly placed on the sandy shores of the Bay of Bengal. Fondly known as the 'Lourdes of the East’, this place attracts millions of pilgrims throughout the year.
Credit: Instagram/@ourladyofgoodhealth_velankanni
Nearly 400-year-old heritage, Goa's Basilica of Bom Jesus attracts hundreds of tourists from all parts of India and is one of the famous tourist attractions.
Credit: Instagram/@_ramesh_i_t_
Located in Kochi fort, Santa Cruz Basilica is one of the eight Basilicas in India. The second cathedral that was built by the Portuguese, this basilica serves as the cathedral church of the Diocese of Cochin, the second oldest Diocese of India.
Credit: instagram/@meinbhiphotographer
St. Peters Church in Kerala, popularly known as Parumala Church is one of the iconic shrines for the Christians where the mortal remains of Bishop Mar Gregorios Metropolitan are interred.
Credit: Instagram/@bijukuriakose