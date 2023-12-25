Christmas 2023 celebrated with great fervour across India; See pics

DH Web Desk

People visit the illuminated Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on Christmas eve, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

The historic Ridge decorated with the colorful lights for the christmas and winter carnival celebrations, in Shimla.

|

Credit: PTI

Christians at a church on the eve of Christmas, Rajkot

|

Credit: PTI

People during mass at a Catholic Church on the occasion of Christmas, in Patna.

|

Credit: PTI

St Mary’s Basilica illuminated with lights on the eve of Christmas at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

|

Credit: DH Photo

People light candles at a church on the eve of Christmas, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI

Mass servers perform rituals on Christmas Eve at a church in New Delhi.

|

Credit: Reuters

Decorations at a Catholic Church during Christmas festivities, in Srinagar.

|

Credit: PTI