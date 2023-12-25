Christmas 2023 celebrated with great fervour across India; See pics

DH Web Desk
People visit the illuminated Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on Christmas eve, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
The historic Ridge decorated with the colorful lights for the christmas and winter carnival celebrations, in Shimla.
Credit: PTI
Christians at a church on the eve of Christmas, Rajkot
Credit: PTI
People during mass at a Catholic Church on the occasion of Christmas, in Patna.
Credit: PTI
St Mary’s Basilica illuminated with lights on the eve of Christmas at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.
Credit: DH Photo
People light candles at a church on the eve of Christmas, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Mass servers perform rituals on Christmas Eve at a church in New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters
Decorations at a Catholic Church during Christmas festivities, in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI