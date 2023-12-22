Covid-19 surge: States that reported biggest jump in active cases in last 24 hours

DH Web Desk

One of India's biggest commercial and industrial centres, Maharashtra, has reported 8 active Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

|

Credit: PTI File Photo

Gujarat reported 9 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

|

Credit: PTI File Photo

The 'land of sandalwood' Karnataka reported 13 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. 

|

Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu, reeling under intense rainfall and a flood-like situation, has also reported 15 Covid-19 cases.

|

Credit: PTI File Photo

With 265 fresh cases, Kerala reported the biggest jump in active Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has the highest number of active cases in the country, numbering at 2606.

|

Credit: PTI Photo