Cyclone Dana makes landfall: Heavy winds, rain lash Odisha & West Bengal

DH Web Desk
Southern West Bengal experienced heavy rains and powerful winds as Cyclone Dana’s landfall process swept through Odisha's coast since midnight.
According to the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm lay centered over north coastal Odisha, near north-northwest of Dhamara and north-northwest of Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika).
The landfall process continues and the rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landslide process would continue for the next 1-2 hours, a bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) read.
In various parts of Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, waterlogging has been reported, compounding the misery of the affected residents.
The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but initial reports suggested the storm brought heavy rains, which continued into Friday morning, causing inundation in low-lying areas.
The state administration evacuated over 2.5 lakh people till Thursday evening in anticipation of the severe cyclonic storm 'Dana'.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with senior officials, camped at the state secretariat overnight to monitor the situation.
Thirteen battalions from the state's disaster management force and 14 battalions from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the coastal regions, officials said.
South Eastern Railway (SER), which oversees routes in West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, has cancelled more than 170 express and passenger trains scheduled between October 23 and 27.
Digha railway station is seen deserted ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Dana' in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.
Kolkata Port authorities also halted ship movements until Friday evening as a precautionary measure.
