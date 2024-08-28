Delhi Liquor Scam: BRS leader K Kavitha released from Tihar jail after 5 months

DH Web Desk
BRS leader K Kavitha walked out of Tihar Jail on August 27, hours after the Supreme Court granted her bail in the Delhi excise policy cases.
She received a warm welcome from her party members and pledged to fight back to prove her innocence.
A defiant Kavitha claimed that her arrest was motivated solely by political reasons.
She vowed to "repay with interest" those responsible for putting her and her family through the ordeal.
Kavitha was visibly emotional upon reuniting with her husband, children, and her brother, K T Rama Rao, the working president of BRS.
BRS MLC K Kavitha turns emotional as she hugs her son Aditya as she walks out of the Tihar Jail in New Delhi.
BRS workers and supporters who had gathered outside the jail celebrated with drum beats and firecrackers.
Party MLAs, MPs, and former ministers from Telangana were seen outside the Tihar Jail celebrating Kavitha’s release.
