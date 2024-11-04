Delhi Pollution: Toxic foam engulfs Yamuna River before Chhath Puja

DH Web Desk
Ahead of Chhath Puja, a thick film of toxic foam has engulfed the Yamuna River in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj region.
The government is trying to clean by spraying defoaming chemical in the Yamuna river.
A Delhi Jal Board worker sprays defoaming chemical in the Yamuna River to reduce the toxic foam, in New Delhi.
At the same time, the air quality in the national capital hit the 'Hazardous' level at 5:00 am on Sunday, with an AQI reading of 507.
Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attacked his former Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, saying he failed to fulfil his own promise of cleaning Yamuna River which he made over a decade ago.
While, Delhi CM Atishi recently said the "dirty politics" of the BJP is responsible for growing air and water pollution in the national capital.
Atishi said the froth appearing on the Yamuna in Delhi was because of untreated industrial wastewater being released in the river.
As reported by IQAir, PM2.5 concentrations in Delhi-NCR are now more than 65 times higher than the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
