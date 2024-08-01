Delhi Rains: Over 100mm of rainfall causes widespread disruption in the capital

DH Web Desk
A woman being assisted by a police official while wading through a waterlogged road during rain near the Pusa Road area, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Two-wheelers are seen submerged at a waterlogged road during rain near the Pusa Road area, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Bike riders seen braving the heavy rain, as autos and cars drive through the wet road in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
People wade though a waterlogged road at Karol Bagh metro station during rain, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Waterlogging in front of Rau's IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar during rain, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Police personnel wade through a waterlogged road, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
A heavily damaged car under the debris of Happy School's boundary wall that collapsed due to heavy downpours, in the Daryaganj area, in Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Senior citizens struggling to move through a waterlogged road, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Waterlogging at a road near Old Rajinder Nagar area during rain, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
A commuter moves his two-wheeler through a waterlogged road near the Bharat Mandapam during rain, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway during rain, in Gurugram.
Credit: PTI
People wade through a waterlogged road during rain at Jangpura area, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI