Delhi Rains: Over 100mm of rainfall causes widespread disruption in the capital

DH Web Desk

A woman being assisted by a police official while wading through a waterlogged road during rain near the Pusa Road area, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Two-wheelers are seen submerged at a waterlogged road during rain near the Pusa Road area, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Bike riders seen braving the heavy rain, as autos and cars drive through the wet road in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

People wade though a waterlogged road at Karol Bagh metro station during rain, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Waterlogging in front of Rau's IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar during rain, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Police personnel wade through a waterlogged road, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

A heavily damaged car under the debris of Happy School's boundary wall that collapsed due to heavy downpours, in the Daryaganj area, in Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Senior citizens struggling to move through a waterlogged road, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Waterlogging at a road near Old Rajinder Nagar area during rain, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

A commuter moves his two-wheeler through a waterlogged road near the Bharat Mandapam during rain, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway during rain, in Gurugram.

Credit: PTI

People wade through a waterlogged road during rain at Jangpura area, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI